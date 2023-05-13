MEP says farmers must be covered for extra costs in meeting EU Green Deal targets

An Ireland South MEP says farmers are willing to engage in all aspects of the EU’s Green Deal.

Kerry MEP, Seán Kelly says new eco-schemes have been embraced by farmers to hit the schemes targets.

The Green Deal aims to tackle climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2050; making Europe the first climate-neutral continent (by 2050); and plant three billion additional trees by 2030.

Speaking in the EU in Strasbourg, the Fine Gael MEP said farmers must be covered for any extra costs caused by the plan.