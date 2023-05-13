Advertisement
News

MEP says farmers must be covered for extra costs in meeting EU Green Deal targets

May 13, 2023 16:05 By radiokerrynews
MEP says farmers must be covered for extra costs in meeting EU Green Deal targets MEP says farmers must be covered for extra costs in meeting EU Green Deal targets
Share this article

An Ireland South MEP says farmers are willing to engage in all aspects of the EU’s Green Deal.

Kerry MEP, Seán Kelly says new eco-schemes have been embraced by farmers to hit the schemes targets.

The Green Deal aims to tackle climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2050; making Europe the first climate-neutral continent (by 2050); and plant three billion additional trees by 2030.

Advertisement

Speaking in the EU in Strasbourg, the Fine Gael MEP said farmers must be covered for any extra costs caused by the plan.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus