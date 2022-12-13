Advertisement
MEP representing Kerry says corruption allegations have rocked the whole sense of integrity

Dec 13, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
An MEP representing Kerry says allegations of corruption in the European Parliament have “rocked the whole sense of integrity” in the institution.

Ireland South Green MEP Grace O’Sullivan was commenting on the arrests of several people including a senior MEP for allegedly accepting bribes from World cup hosts Qatar to win influence.

Belgian investigators continued searching offices in the European Parliament in Brussels yesterday as the probe into alleged brides continued.

During yesterday’s opening session of the Parliament, its President Roberta Metsola warned both the European Parliament and democracy are “under attack”.

Grace O’Sullivan says there’s a need for greater transparency and accountability within the institution when it comes to lobbying and potential bribery.

