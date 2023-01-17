MEP redoubling attempts to get all charges against Kerry humanitarian worker dropped

An Ireland South MEP is promising to redouble attempts to get all the charges against a Kerry humanitarian worker dropped.

Seán Binder, who’s a German citizen but grew up in Castlegregory, is one of 24 migrant rescue volunteers charged on the Greek island of Lesbos in 2018 with a range of offences.

Last Friday, judges annulled the misdemeanour charges against Mr Binder and the other defendants.

Advertisement

He still, however, faces felony charges, which could take up to 15 years to come before the Greek courts.

Speaking in Strasbourg, Green MEP Grace O’Sullivan, who travelled to Lesbos for the case last week, says she’s still fighting on his behalf.