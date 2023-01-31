MEP praises Great Skellig Coast designation as Ireland's first Hope Spot

An Ireland South MEP has praised the news that the Greater Skellig Coast has been designated as Ireland’s first Hope Spot.

MEP Grace O’Sullivan, who represents Kerry, says it highlights the potential Ireland has to deliver for bio-diversity and climate change.

It follows the announcement by international marine protection organisation, Mission Blue; that the Greater Skellig Coast, stretching from Kenmare Bay to Loop Head in Clare, has been declared a Hope Spot.

These are areas that have been scientifically identified as critical to the health of the ocean; existing locations include the Great Barrier Reef, the Northwest Passage and parts of Antartica.

The Green party MEP says it’s an important day for the county.

