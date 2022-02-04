Advertisement
MEP calls for Right to be Forgotten

Feb 4, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
MEP calls for Right to be Forgotten
MEP Deirdre Clune is calling for cancer survivors to have a Right to be Forgotten.

The Fine Gael MEP says many cancer survivors, particularly those diagnosed at a young age, face obstacles trying to access mortgages, loans, and insurance policies because of their medical history.

It’s in place in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, and cancer survivors there don’t have to disclose their previous diagnosis 10 years after the end of their treatment.

Deirdre Clune believes it’s time for similar legislation to be enacted across Europe.

The Ireland South representative was speaking as today is World Cancer Day.

