MEP Billy Kelleher calls on Irish government to use new "flexibilities" in the CAP

Apr 25, 2024 17:43 By radiokerrynews
Photo: fiannafail.ie
MEP for Ireland South, Billy Kelleher is calling for the Irish government to take advantage of new "flexibilities" in the CAP.

The European Parliament agreed its final position on the CAP Simplification Plan in Strasbourg yesterday .

It's intended the changes will reduce the administrative burden on farmers within the EU.

MEP Kelleher says a full review of the CAP is planned for the next term of the European Parliament, and says, if elected he would work to ensure this reduction in admin is followed through.

He says “In addition, Ireland will now have the option to double their number of CAP Strategic Plan changes from one to two per year. For very small farmers, under 10ha, this proposal will exempt them from controls and penalties related to compliance with conditionality requirements."

