MEP at COP27 says proposed fund helps those most vulnerable to climate change

Talks at the COP27 conference in Egypt have been extended into the weekend.

The 27th United Nations Climate Change conference began last week, with discussions at the crunch stages.

Kerry MEP, Sean Kelly is at COP27, representing the European Parliament on behalf of the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy.

Advertisement

The EU have proposed the establishment of a new Loss and Damage Fund.

MEP Kelly says the fund is vital to help the countries who are most vulnerable to climate change

Advertisement

COP27 has received criticism, with some environmentalist accusing the summit as all talk and no action.

Sean Kelly outlines what action needs to be taken to ensure a plan is in place to act