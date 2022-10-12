Advertisement
Mental Health Association deeply concerned for wellbeing of 135 refugees moved from Killarney to Mayo

Oct 12, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrynews
REPRO FREE - PROMINENT Kerry people from the world of sport, theatre, business, education and the media launched Kerry Mental Health Association’s campaign by recording videos to promote the 5 Ways To Wellbeing – Connect, Be Active, Take Notice, Keep Learning &amp; Give. With the support of Mental Health Ireland, the videos can be viewed across Kerry Mental Health Association’s social media platforms and on www.KerryMentalHealth.ie. Pictured at the launch in Killarney National Park was John Drummey, General Manager Kerry Mental Health Association; Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Drone Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
The Kerry Mental Health Association says it’s deeply concerned for the mental wellbeing of the 135 Ukrainians being moved from Killarney to Mayo this morning.

The refugees, all women and children, have been living in Hotel Killarney since March.

They were given two days’ notice about their move to Westport this morning, which Kerry Mental Health Association says is almost inhumane.

The Association adds many of the women have found employment in Killarney and the surrounding areas, while their children and grandchildren have formed new friendships in local schools.

It says the last thing that Ukrainian women and children, who were forced to flee their war-torn country, need is to relive the trauma of a sudden upheaval from their adopted homes.

 

