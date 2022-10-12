Mental Health Association deeply concerned for wellbeing of 135 refugees moved from Killarney to Mayo

The Kerry Mental Health Association says it’s deeply concerned for the mental wellbeing of the 135 Ukrainians being moved from Killarney to Mayo this morning.

The refugees, all women and children, have been living in Hotel Killarney since March.

They were given two days’ notice about their move to Westport this morning, which Kerry Mental Health Association says is almost inhumane.

Advertisement

The Association adds many of the women have found employment in Killarney and the surrounding areas, while their children and grandchildren have formed new friendships in local schools.

It says the last thing that Ukrainian women and children, who were forced to flee their war-torn country, need is to relive the trauma of a sudden upheaval from their adopted homes.