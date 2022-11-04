Memory garden opened and Transition year programme launched by Minister in Tralee

The Minister for Education launched a new national initiative in association with the The Alzheimer Society of Ireland in Kerry today.

The Creating a Dementia Inclusive Generation' Transition Year Programme, was launched by Norma Foley at the Rosemary Day Centre in Tralee.

Minister Foley has praised the initiative – which aims at educating young people about dementia – as a transformative programme

Advertisement

A new Memory Garden was also opened by Minister Foley at The Rosemary Centre in Tralee this afternoon.

Advertisement

The garden was funded following a 2.1million dementia specific day-care grant , announced in the Department of Health Budget 2023.

38 Alzheimer Society of Ireland daycare centres nationally, benefitted from the funding.

Minster Norma Foley highlighted the importance of facilities like the Memory Garden at care centres