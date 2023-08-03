Memorial in Ballybunion this evening to mark one-year anniversary of double drowning

A memorial is to be held in Ballybunion later today, to mark the one-year anniversary of a double drowning tragedy in the North Kerry resort.

On August 4 last year, Dessie Byrne and Muriel Eriksson, a brother and sister originally from Roscommon, drowned off the men's beach after getting caught in a rip current.

The deaths of the siblings last summer, sent shockwaves through the popular tourist spot, which is regarded as a safe place to swim, and where drownings are rare.

A bench dedicated to both victims has been erected overlooking the men's beach, and will be unveiled and blessed by parish priest Fr Sean Hanafin at 5pm this evening.

Family members of the victims from Athlone and Roscommon are gathering in Ballybunion for the unveiling, while members of Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue will lay two wreaths out at sea around 5.30pm.

Omar Fitzell, PRO of the rescue service, says today's ceremonies are all about showing solidarity with Dessie and Muriel's family: