Meetings to get public’s views on Kerry areas to benefit from LEADER funding

Jun 27, 2023 09:06 By radiokerrynews
Meetings to get public’s views on Kerry areas to benefit from LEADER funding Meetings to get public’s views on Kerry areas to benefit from LEADER funding
A series of public meetings will take place to determine what areas in Kerry should benefit from LEADER funding.

The Kerry Local Development Committee is seeking people’s views ahead of the new LEADER programme beginning.

The committee says the public’s views will be critical in identifying and targeting the projects and actions that help to make Kerry more economically vibrant, socially inclusive and environmentally sustainable.

The first meeting is taking place tonight from 7 o’clock in the CYMS in Killorglin.

Other meetings will take place throughout county this week.

An online consultation facility has been launched, allowing the public to have their say online.

https://www.kerrycoco.ie/leader-2023-27-lecp-2023-29-community-consultation/

Further information is available by calling the Community Department on 066 7183680 or by emailing [email protected]

Image from Kerry County Council's social media:

