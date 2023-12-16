Advertisement
Median yearly earnings in Kerry dropped by over €700 in 12 months

Dec 16, 2023 17:20 By radiokerrynews
The median yearly earnings in Kerry dropped by over €700 in 12 months.

That’s according to figures from the CSO, which show people in the county took home just over €36,300 in 2022.

This represents a drop of 2% on the year before, when the median figure stood at over €37,000 (€37,053).

According to the Central Statistics Office's Distribution of Earnings report 2022, the median average earnings last year - of both sexes, aged 15 and over – was €36,305; a drop of €748 on the 2021 figure.

The figures show that the median annual earnings of females in the county was almost €33,000 (€32,880), while males in Kerry took home on average, just over €39,500 (€39,590).

People in the 40-49 age bracket were the highest earners in the county, with average earnings of almost €40,000 (€39,416) in the year.

Meanwhile, those in the 15-24 age bracket, earned the lowest on average last year, at just over €21,000 (€21,129).

According to the report, the average weekly wage in Kerry increased by 5% in the year.

The median weekly earnings in the county was €584 in 2022, up from €557 per week on the year before.

The report shows those in the 40-49 age bracket were earning the highest amount weekly, at €819 on average; while those aged 15-24 years had the lowest average earnings, at €363 per week.

