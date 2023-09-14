Medal owned by Austin Stack to feature in new GAA exhibition

A medal, that once belonged to the famous Austin Stack, is among the items on display at a new GAA exhibition.

'GAA: People, Objects and Stories' has opened at the National Museum of Ireland, and showcases the influence of the GAA throughout history.

Advertisement

A medal presented to Austin Stack, believed to be from his time as Croke Cup-winning Kerry football captain in 1904-05, is a part of the display.

Advertisement

Other items in the exhibition include a hurley owned by Michael Collins and a rugby ball used by prisoners to play Gaelic football in Frongoch Internment camp, in Wales.

Curator of the exhibition, Dr Siobhan Doyle, says a 600-year-old sliotar featured in the exhibition, was discovered in Kerry: