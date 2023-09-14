Advertisement
Medal owned by Austin Stack to feature in new GAA exhibition

Sep 14, 2023 17:41 By radiokerrynews
Austin Stack's football medal, 1905. Gold, in shape of a shamrock, in each of the leaves of which is a smaller shamrock and which is surrounded by wreaths of shamrock on either side, is surmounted by a harp and has a scroll (not inscribed) below it. In the centre of all is a circular applied piece of gold, bearing a harp, the background of a harp filled in green enamel. On the back are hallmarks and 'Egan/Cork', and the inscription - 'A. Stack, Football Croke Cup Competition 1904 - 05, won by Kerry'. Medal awarded to Austin Stack in the Croke Cup Competition, 1904 - 05, when he was a member of the winning Kerry team. HE:EW.1561
A medal, that once belonged to the famous Austin Stack, is among the items on display at a new GAA exhibition.

 

'GAA: People, Objects and Stories'  has opened at the National Museum of Ireland, and showcases the influence of the GAA throughout history.

A medal presented to Austin Stack, believed to be from his time as Croke Cup-winning Kerry football captain in 1904-05, is a part of the display.

 

Other items in the exhibition include a hurley owned by Michael Collins and a rugby ball used by prisoners to play Gaelic football in Frongoch Internment camp, in Wales.

 

Curator of the exhibition, Dr Siobhan Doyle, says a 600-year-old sliotar featured in the exhibition, was discovered in Kerry:

