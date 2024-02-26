Advertisement
Mayor of Tralee condemns rumours linking businesses to ongoing garda investigation

Feb 26, 2024 13:34 By radiokerrynews
Mayor of Tralee condemns rumours linking businesses to ongoing garda investigation
The Mayor of Tralee has condemned the spreading of rumours about businesses and businesspeople online.

Rumours naming certain businesses and individuals, connecting them to a garda investigation into the largest ever seizure of crystal meth in Ireland, have been spreading for the last 10 days.

43-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, who is Ballyseedy Home and Garden CEO, and 41-year-old James Leen of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel, appeared in court after they were charged in connection with the drugs seizure.

So far, An Garda Síochána has not confirmed the arrest of any other individuals in connection with this investigation, which is live and ongoing.

Mayor of Tralee, Labour councillor Terry O’Brien, says Tralee is open for business and any casual drug users making noise about this should look at themselves.

