Mayor of Tralee calls for TV ads to warn of dangers of driving

Nov 13, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Johnnie Wall, elected Mayor of Tralee June 2023. Photo: Domnick Walsh EYE FOCUS LTD
The Mayor of Tralee is calling for advertisements highlighting the dangers of driving to be televised to further educate motorists.

Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall tabled the motion at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

 

Mayor of Tralee Johnnie Wall says the amount of deaths on Irish roads is shocking and says more education is needed.

He called on the council to write to the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan requesting that educational ads are broadcast on television.

Cllr Wall says these could be similar to the safe cross code ads, which everyone is familiar with, and would educate people on the dangers of speeding as well as teach them how to drive in wet and windy weather.

Cllr Johnnie Wall says a person who has just passed their driving test can’t be expected to know how to drive in stormy conditions.

He says these ads could show cars crashing in poor weather conditions and explain why this is happening and how to drive correctly in such conditions.

The motion was seconded by Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley who acknowledged that there were already warning ads being aired.

Cllr Cathal Foley says, as a person who drives for a living, he feels that a lack of enforcement is an issue.

He says while speed vans are in operation, people know where they are located and he adds that it’s rare that drivers would see a squad car on the roads.

 

