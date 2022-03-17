Advertisement
Mayor of Kerry visiting New York for St Patrick's Day

Mar 17, 2022 18:03 By radiokerrynews
Mayor of Kerry visiting New York for St Patrick's Day
Cllr Jimmy Moloney (Fianna Fáil) - Photo By Domnick Walsh
The Mayor of Kerry is continuing his visit to New York today.

Councillor Jimmy Moloney is in the Big Apple as a special guest for the gala St Patrick Day celebrations.

Councillor Moloney began his visit with meeting New York Governor Kathy Hochul in the State Capitol in Albany.

The Governor, whose grandparents on both sides hailed from The Maharees, spoke of her pride in her Kerry heritage and said “Although I may be an ocean away, the Kerry spirit remains ingrained in who I am today”.

Councillor Moloney presented the Governor with a “sea green bowl’, handcrafted in Castlegregory, and a section of the Valentia Trans- Atlantic Cable (1866-1966), mounted on Valentia Slate, that once linked Kerry to Newfoundland and on to New York.

Earlier today, the Listowel councillor joined New York Firefighters of Kerry descent to lay a wreath at the 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero. He held a breakfast meeting with the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams and attended St. Patrick's Day Mass.

This afternoon he will walk with President of Kerry Association, Patrice Buckley and members of the association down Fifth Avenue in the New York St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The visit continues tomorrow where the Mayor of Kerry will be guest of honour at the Annual New York Kerry Association Annual Dinner Dance in the Kerry Hall in Yonkers tomorrow night and returns to Ireland on Saturday evening.

