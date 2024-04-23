Advertisement
News

Mayor of Kerry urges local authorities to work with Credit Unions to ease housing crisis

Apr 23, 2024 11:14 By radiokerrynews
Mayor of Kerry urges local authorities to work with Credit Unions to ease housing crisis
Jim Finucane Cathaoirleach Kerry County Council June 2023. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council is urging local authorities to work with credit unions to ease the housing crisis.

 

Mayor of Kerry, Fine Gael councillor, Jim Finucane believes councils should find a way for credit unions to use their reserves to develop housing schemes directly themselves.

Advertisement

 

At the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, he proposed a motion in which he suggested credit unions could become approved housing bodies.

 

Advertisement

Cllr Finucane says the new homes should be aimed at the affordable market.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council to close roads for Ride Dingle
Advertisement
Six Kerry drinking water supplies were on the EPA’s Remedial Action List in Q4 2023
Government say new national park is long term investment in Kerry and in nature
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council to close roads for Ride Dingle
Six Kerry drinking water supplies were on the EPA’s Remedial Action List in Q4 2023
International call up for Kerry player
Groups drawn for County Hurling Championship
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus