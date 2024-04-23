Mayor of Kerry urges local authorities to work with Credit Unions to ease housing crisis

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council is urging local authorities to work with credit unions to ease the housing crisis.

Mayor of Kerry, Fine Gael councillor, Jim Finucane believes councils should find a way for credit unions to use their reserves to develop housing schemes directly themselves.

Advertisement

At the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, he proposed a motion in which he suggested credit unions could become approved housing bodies.

Advertisement

Cllr Finucane says the new homes should be aimed at the affordable market.