Advertisement
News

Mayor of Kerry to visit New York for St Patrick’s Day

Mar 13, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Mayor of Kerry to visit New York for St Patrick’s Day Mayor of Kerry to visit New York for St Patrick’s Day
Share this article

The Mayor of Kerry will visit the USA for St Patrick’s Day.

Cathaoirleach John Francis Flynn will travel to New York with Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell and the council’s Tourism Officer, John Griffin.

They will meet with representatives of the American Ireland Chamber, Tourism Ireland North America, and IDA North America.

Advertisement

On St Patrick’s Day, they will attend a St Patrick’s Day event hosted by the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams and New York City Council.

Cllr Flynn will then join the New York Kerry Association for the St Patrick’s Day Parade on Fifth Avenue.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus