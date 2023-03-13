Mayor of Kerry to visit New York for St Patrick’s Day

The Mayor of Kerry will visit the USA for St Patrick’s Day.

Cathaoirleach John Francis Flynn will travel to New York with Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell and the council’s Tourism Officer, John Griffin.

They will meet with representatives of the American Ireland Chamber, Tourism Ireland North America, and IDA North America.

On St Patrick’s Day, they will attend a St Patrick’s Day event hosted by the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams and New York City Council.

Cllr Flynn will then join the New York Kerry Association for the St Patrick’s Day Parade on Fifth Avenue.