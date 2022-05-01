Mayor of Kerry to suggest Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis be moved to Kingdom

The Mayor of Kerry is to propose that Fianna Fáil holds its Ard Fheis in the county.

It emerged yesterday the party would not be able to hold the event in the Citywest in Dublin as planned, as the venue is to expand its accommodation of Ukrainian refugees.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council and Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney says the Ard Fheis has to be moved for understandable reasons.

Advertisement

He adds Kerry has numerous venues and the accommodation to host over 1,000 delegates for the Ard Fheis.