Advertisement
News

Mayor of Kerry to suggest Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis be moved to Kingdom

May 1, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Mayor of Kerry to suggest Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis be moved to Kingdom Mayor of Kerry to suggest Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis be moved to Kingdom
CLLR JIMMY MOLONEY ELECTED CATHAOIRLEACH OF KERRY COUNTY COUNCIL - Photo By : Domnick Walsh
Share this article

The Mayor of Kerry is to propose that Fianna Fáil holds its Ard Fheis in the county.

It emerged yesterday the party would not be able to hold the event in the Citywest in Dublin as planned, as the venue is to expand its accommodation of Ukrainian refugees.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council and Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney says the Ard Fheis has to be moved for understandable reasons.

Advertisement

He adds Kerry has numerous venues and the accommodation to host over 1,000 delegates for the Ard Fheis.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus