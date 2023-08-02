Mayor of Kerry hints at major jobs announcement coming for Tralee

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council says he believes there will be a major jobs announcement for Tralee very soon.

The Mayor of Kerry, Tralee councillor Jim Finucane, made the statement when asked about investment in infrastructure and the potential revival of the Tralee to Blennerville steam train.

The Fine Gael councillor says infrastructure is key in providing jobs in towns like Tralee.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Kerry is calling for the immediate publication of the review of Ireland’s energy security.

Cllr Jim Finucane says the review of security of energy supply of Ireland’s electricity and natural gas systems is due to be published at the end of this month or early September.

Advertisement

He says this should be published sooner, as it could have an impact on whether An Bórd Pleanála decides to grant or refuse planning permission for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.