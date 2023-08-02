Advertisement
News

Mayor of Kerry hints at major jobs announcement coming for Tralee

Aug 2, 2023 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Mayor of Kerry hints at major jobs announcement coming for Tralee Mayor of Kerry hints at major jobs announcement coming for Tralee
Jim Finucane Cathaoirleach Kerry County Council June 2023. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council says he believes there will be a major jobs announcement for Tralee very soon.

The Mayor of Kerry, Tralee councillor Jim Finucane, made the statement when asked about investment in infrastructure and the potential revival of the Tralee to Blennerville steam train.

The Fine Gael councillor says infrastructure is key in providing jobs in towns like Tralee.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Kerry is calling for the immediate publication of the review of Ireland’s energy security.

Cllr Jim Finucane says the review of security of energy supply of Ireland’s electricity and natural gas systems is due to be published at the end of this month or early September.

Advertisement

He says this should be published sooner, as it could have an impact on whether An Bórd Pleanála decides to grant or refuse planning permission for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus