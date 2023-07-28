Mayor of Kerry encourages businesses to fly Kerry colours

The Mayor of Kerry is encouraging all businesses to get their Kerry flags out in support of the Kerry team.

Kerry will face Dublin in the All-Ireland Senior Football Final this Sunday.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane is asking everyone to come out and support the team by putting Kerry's green and gold on display.

He says putting out flags and bunting adds to the atmosphere and recognises the efforts of the team and management in successfully getting to this year's All-Ireland Final.