Mayor of Kerry encourages businesses to fly Kerry colours

Jul 28, 2023 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Cllr. Francis Foley, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick and Cllr. Jim Finucane, Cathaoirleach, Kerry County Council pictured in Abbeyfeale where Limerick Greenway meets the beginning of the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
The Mayor of Kerry is encouraging all businesses to get their Kerry flags out in support of the Kerry team.

Kerry will face Dublin in the All-Ireland Senior Football Final this Sunday.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane is asking everyone to come out and support the team by putting Kerry's green and gold on display.

He says putting out flags and bunting adds to the atmosphere and recognises the efforts of the team and management in successfully getting to this year's All-Ireland Final.

 

