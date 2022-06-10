Mayor of Kerry confident that New York Governor will visit Kerry

The Mayor of Kerry has expressed hope at a potential visit by the New York Governor to Kerry next year.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Jimmy Moloney, met Governor Kathy Hochul on his St Patrick’s Day visit to the US capital.

The councillor was speaking about his March visit after a Freedom of Information request revealed that the trip cost the council over €7,000.

Defending the costs, Cllr Moloney said his meeting with the governor was an example of how his tour represented good value for money.