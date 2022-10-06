Advertisement
Mayor of Kerry appeals for calm after yesterday's violence in Tralee

Oct 6, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Mayor of Kerry appeals for calm after yesterday's violence in Tralee
Fianna Fáil councillor, John Francis Flynn, has today been elected Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council at the local authority's Annual Meeting at County Buildings today. Cllr Flynn, from Upper Tullig, Killorglin, represents the Kenmare Municipal District and is the 67th person to hold the position of chairperson of the council. The 31-year-old has been a member of Kerry County Council since 2014.
The Mayor of Kerry has appealed for calm after events yesterday in Tralee.

Thomas Dooley, who was from Killarney, was killed at Rath Cemetery before 12 noon, in an attack which also left his wife Siobhán in hospital.

Two men remain in garda custody in connection with the fatal assault; both were arrested today in Cork.

Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn says he hopes people would resolve any issues peacefully and calmly.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council says he doesn’t want to see any more tragedies like this.

