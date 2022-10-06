Mayor of Kerry appeals for calm after yesterday's violence in Tralee

The Mayor of Kerry has appealed for calm after events yesterday in Tralee.

Thomas Dooley, who was from Killarney, was killed at Rath Cemetery before 12 noon, in an attack which also left his wife Siobhán in hospital.

Two men remain in garda custody in connection with the fatal assault; both were arrested today in Cork.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn says he hopes people would resolve any issues peacefully and calmly.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council says he doesn’t want to see any more tragedies like this.