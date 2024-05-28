A new health strategy to support Roma families in Kerry and Cork has been launched in Tralee today.

The strategy was commissioned by Tralee International Resource Centre, supported by HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and led by Dr Patricia Kennedy in consultation with over 60 representatives from the Roma community.

Among the health strategy's recommendations are increasing access to translation and interpretation services, developing a Roma information line, and working specifically with Roma women.

The strategy document is available at hse.ie/romahealthstrategy and on the TIRC website (www.tirc.ie).