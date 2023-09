People in Kerry will be able to recycle unwanted mattresses today and tomorrow.

Kerry County Council is running a mattress amnesty event at the North Kerry Landfill in Muingnaminnane (V92K44V).

It’s taking place from 10am to 4pm today and tomorrow.

Two mattresses, that are clean and dry, will be accepted free of charge per vehicle.

The council says this event is for households only, not commercial customers.