Advertisement
News

Mater Private Cork becomes first private hospital in region with two cath labs

Nov 10, 2023 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Mater Private Cork becomes first private hospital in region with two cath labs
Picture: Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO
Share this article

Mater Private Cork has become the first private hospital in the region to boast two cath labs, after officially opening its second one this week.

It’s the culmination of a €4.8 million investment programme, and further cements Mater Private Network’s position as a national leader for cardiac care.

It also significantly expands its capacity for treating both complex and routine cardiac cases in Munster.

Advertisement

Founded in Dublin in 1986, Mater Private Network has grown to become Ireland’s leading private hospital group, spanning across ten locations in Ireland and one in the UK.

 

Advertisement
Picture: Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO

Caption for Mater Private Cork GP Study Day photos below:
REPRO FREE - 100 General Practitioners from the Cork and Kerry area attended the Mater Private Cork Autumn GP Study Day at the Hotel Europe & Resort Killarney over the weekend. The event is crucial for the ongoing provision of quality medical care to patients in the region with consultants and GPs taking the opportunity to share experiences, talk through difficult cases and learn from each other. Pictured at the Mater Private Cork GP Study Day were : Dr Ronan Margey Mater Private Cork and Dr John O'Donoghue Limerick ..
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry businesswoman nominated in the Club Women’s Network awards
Advertisement
Local election candidate brands Castlemaine junction as extremely dangerous
People encouraged to attend event marking Remembrance Sunday in Tralee this weekend
Advertisement

Recommended

People encouraged to attend event marking Remembrance Sunday in Tralee this weekend
Kerry businesswoman nominated in the Club Women’s Network awards
Local election candidate brands Castlemaine junction as extremely dangerous
Negotiations ended between Dingle cinema owners and local group over purchase of property
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus