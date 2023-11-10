Mater Private Cork becomes first private hospital in region with two cath labs

Mater Private Cork has become the first private hospital in the region to boast two cath labs, after officially opening its second one this week.

It’s the culmination of a €4.8 million investment programme, and further cements Mater Private Network’s position as a national leader for cardiac care.

It also significantly expands its capacity for treating both complex and routine cardiac cases in Munster.

Founded in Dublin in 1986, Mater Private Network has grown to become Ireland’s leading private hospital group, spanning across ten locations in Ireland and one in the UK.