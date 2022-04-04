Advertisement
Match Marketing matches businesses to their target audience

Apr 4, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Match Marketing is a new business that offers full agency services to clients to create campaigns that match businesses to target audiences.

Co-founder Eimear McDonnell says the company has a wealth of industry experience with a clear understanding of business to consumer-focused campaigns and business to business focused campaigns across all media.

Match Marketing establishes objectives for clients before, during and post-campaign to fully optimize their investment.

Details of the business are available on their website

