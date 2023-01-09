Maritime exclusion zone off Kerry coast tonight for Virgin Orbit space launch

A maritime exclusion zone will be in place off the Kerry coast tonight for a space launch.

Virgin Orbit LLC will be conducting a satellite launch attempt from the UK’s Spaceport in Cornwall between 10pm and 1am, and the rocket launch vehicle will be deployed over water near the Kerry coast.

The Department of Transport says if the launch attempts proceeds as planned, no debris will enter the marine hazard area, but there is a low possibility that the vehicle produces dangerous debris if a mishap was to occur.

Advertisement

The Department is advising mariners to avoid the marine hazard area off the Kerry and Cork coasts during and leading up to the launch period due to possible dangerous conditions from potential rocket debris.

Virgin Orbit will be taking every step to monitor the area during the launch, and mariners are advised to report any debris or pollution sightings as a result of any mishap.

The exact marine hazard area is between the co-ordinates in the below image.