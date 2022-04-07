Marine expert to advise Kerry people on how to conserve coastline

A marine expert is speaking at a coastal workshop in Derrynane tomorrow evening.

Dr Eugene Farrell, who’s a member of the Coastal Resilience European marine board, will speak about climate impacts and coastal protection.

Advertisement

Chris O'Neill from the Office of Public Works will also be in attendance to speak about the OPW's approach to the management of Derrynane’s coastline.

Advertisement

People are being invited to voice their views on the coastline, concerns about climate change, and to learn how they can help to protect and conserve the coast.

The public event will take place at Derrynane House tomorrow evening at 7.