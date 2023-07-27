Marine environment discussion taking place in South Kerry today

An event discussing the future of the marine environment will take place in South Kerry today.

The Sea Harmony: Restoring Ireland’s Marine Ecosystems event is being organised by representative from the European Commission.

It'll take place today in Tech Amergin, Waterville at 3:30pm.

Ireland South MEP Grace O’Sullivan will lead the discussion alongside Marine Biologist Lucy Hunt and Marine Scientist, Catriona Nic Aonghusa.

MEP O'Sullivan explains what the event will involve:

Registration is now open to attend the Sea Harmony event which will also be live streamed.

Link for registration:

https://ec.europa.eu/eusurvey/runner/Sea-Harmony-RestoringIrelands-Marine-Ecosystems