Marine environment discussion taking place in South Kerry today

Jul 27, 2023 09:44 By radiokerrynews
Marine environment discussion taking place in South Kerry today
Grace O'Sullivan in the EP in Brussels
An event discussing the future of the marine environment will take place in South Kerry today.

The Sea Harmony: Restoring Ireland’s Marine Ecosystems event is being organised by representative from the European Commission.

It'll take place today in Tech Amergin, Waterville at 3:30pm.

Ireland South MEP Grace O’Sullivan will lead the discussion alongside Marine Biologist Lucy Hunt and Marine Scientist, Catriona Nic Aonghusa.

MEP O'Sullivan explains what the event will involve:

Registration is now open to attend the Sea Harmony event which will also be live streamed.

Link for registration:

https://ec.europa.eu/eusurvey/runner/Sea-Harmony-RestoringIrelands-Marine-Ecosystems

