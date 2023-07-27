Marine environment discussion taking place in South Kerry today

An event discussing the future of the marine environment will take place in South Kerry today.
The Sea Harmony: Restoring Ireland’s Marine Ecosystems event is being organised by representative from the European Commission.
It'll take place today in Tech Amergin, Waterville at 3:30pm.
Ireland South MEP Grace O’Sullivan will lead the discussion alongside Marine Biologist Lucy Hunt and Marine Scientist, Catriona Nic Aonghusa.
MEP O'Sullivan explains what the event will involve:
Registration is now open to attend the Sea Harmony event which will also be live streamed.
Link for registration:
https://ec.europa.eu/eusurvey/runner/Sea-Harmony-RestoringIrelands-Marine-Ecosystems