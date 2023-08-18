Marine conservationist says no time to waste to protect amazing species off Kerry coast

We can’t afford to waste any time protecting the amazing species and habitats off the Kerry coast.

That’s according to Dr Donal Griffin, Marine Policy Officer with Fair Seas, a leading environmental NGO seeking to protect, conserve and restore Ireland’s unique marine environment.

Dr Griffin spent the week on board the sailing research vessel the Celtic Mist with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group.

Advertisement

The group had been surveying the Greater Skellig Coast Hope Spot, and spotted bottlenose dolphins, common dolphins, bluefin tuna, harbour porpoise, ocean sunfish, and minke whales.