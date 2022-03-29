Man's body discovered in unexplained circumstances in mid-Kerry

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man's body was discovered in unexplained circumstances in mid-Kerry.

The man, a cyclist in his 50s, was found unresponsive on the roadside at Ardywanig, Milltown near Castlemaine shortly after 10.30 this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted and attended at the scene, the cyclist was pronounced dead at the location a short time later.

The man's body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry and the coroner has been notified.

The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the garda investigation.

The road was closed for a time to allow for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling between 10am and 10:40am on any routes around Ardywanig, Milltown, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí. This is a minor road and the location under focus is from the junction off the main Castlemaine to Firies Road (R561) at Rushen on towards Ardywanig.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station (066) 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.