The man who died in an accident on a farm in Brosna on Saturday has been named.

Willie Leahy, who was in his 70s, died following an incident in Carrigeen, Brosna.

His funeral mass will take place tomorrow morning at 10.30 in St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney.

Mr Leahy, who was a former employee of the ESB power station in Tarbert, will be laid to rest in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.