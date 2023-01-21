Man who died following workplace accident in Killarney laid to rest this morning

The man who died following a workplace accident in Killarney will be laid to rest this morning.

Patrick O’Toole from Shangarry, Myshall, Co Carlow was injured while working at an Irish Water construction site on Monday.

Advertisement

The man, in his 50s, was then brought to Cork University Hospital where he later died.

Advertisement

The requiem mass for Mr. O’Toole is taking place in The Church of The Holy Cross, Myshall, at 11am.

He will then be laid to rest in Lismaconly Cemetery.