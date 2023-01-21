Advertisement
Man who died following workplace accident in Killarney laid to rest this morning

Jan 21, 2023 10:01 By radiokerrynews
Patrick O'Toole from Shangarry, Myshall, Co Carlow who died following a workplace accident in Killarney on January 16th, 2023
The man who died following a workplace accident in Killarney will be laid to rest this morning.

 

Patrick O’Toole from Shangarry, Myshall, Co Carlow was injured while working at an Irish Water construction site on Monday.

The man, in his 50s, was then brought to Cork University Hospital where he later died.

 

The requiem mass for Mr. O’Toole is taking place in The Church of The Holy Cross, Myshall, at 11am.

 

He will then be laid to rest in Lismaconly Cemetery.

