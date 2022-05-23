Man who died following Tralee stabbing is named locally

The man who died following a stabbing in Tralee has been named locally as Joe Brosnan.

He died at the scene of the incident in the Abbey Court apartment complex, just off the Square in Tralee town centre last evening.

His body has been removed from the scene after the Assistant State Pathologist attended the scene.

Two men remain in Garda custody in connection with the death.

Joe Brosnan, who was originally from Connolly Park in Tralee and aged in his 50s, died at the Abbey Court apartment complex, just off the Square in Tralee town centre.

He had been found with stab wounds shortly after 7 o’clock last evening, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene had been preserved, and the Garda Technical Bureau arrived around lunchtime today to examine it.

Assistant State Pathologist, Heidi Okkers-Harnett visited the scene before a quarter to three this afternoon.

The man’s body was removed from the scene around half an hour later, and taken to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

Two men continue to be held at Tralee and Killarney garda stations in connection to the incident.

A man in his 50s was arrested last evening, while the man in his 30s was arrested this morning.

Garda Julieanne Kelly of Tralee Garda Station is appealing for any witnesses to come forwards.