Body of man who was fatally stabbed in Tralee removed to UHK

May 23, 2022 15:05 By radiokerrynews
Body of man who was fatally stabbed in Tralee removed to UHK
The body of a man, who was fatally stabbed in Tralee last night, has been removed from the scene.

Two men remain in Garda custody in connection with the incident and investigations are ongoing.

A man in his 50s was found with stab wounds at the Abbey Court apartment complex, just off the Square in Tralee town centre shortly after 7 o’clock last evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Assistant State Pathologist, Heidi Okkers-Harnett and the Garda Technical Bureau examined the scene this afternoon.

The man’s body was removed from the scene shortly after 3pm, and taken to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

Two men continue to be held at Tralee and Killarney garda stations in connection to the incident.

A man in his 50s was arrested last evening, while a man in his 30s was arrested this morning.

