Man who died following incident on fishing boatwest of the Blasket Islands named locally

Dec 15, 2023 17:44 By radiokerrynews
Man who died following incident on fishing boatwest of the Blasket Islands named locally
The man who died following an incident on a fishing boat 90 miles west of the Blasket Islands has been named locally.

Desmond (Des) Hurley, who was in his 20s and from Kinsale in Cork, died yesterday.

The Department of Transport says it’s understood he fell onboard and suffered fatal injuries.

Chief Executive Officer at Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, Patrick Murphy his thoughts are with Mr Hurley’s family.

He praised the response of the authorities, local community and businesses, who he said provided huge support to the bereaved family.

Patrick Murphy says it was a tragic accident:

