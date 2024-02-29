Man to stand trial for double murder of father and daughter in Tralee

A man has been sent forward to stand trial for the double murder of a father and daughter in Tralee.

37-year-old Philip Griffin, of no fixed abode but originally from Tralee, appeared before Judge John King at Tralee District Court yesterday.

He is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Anthony O’Brien and five-year-old Nadine O’Brien on 12 May 2012, who died during a house fire at Killeen Heights in Tralee.

Mr Griffin is also charged with committing arson on the house in Killeen Heights on the same date.

The book of evidence against Mr Griffin was served on him yesterday morning.

Judge King sent him forward for trial to the current sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, or for sentencing on a signed plea, in relation to the two charges.