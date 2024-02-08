A 37-year-old man has been charged with the double murder of a father and daughter, who died in a house fire in Tralee 12 years ago.

30-year-old Anthony O’Brien and his five-year-old daughter Nadine died following the house fire in Killeen Heights on 12 May 2012.

Philip Griffin, of no fixed abode but originally from Tralee, is also charged with setting fire to the house.

Advertisement

Mr Griffin appeared before Cahersiveen District Court this morning, having been extradited from the UK.

Sergeant Ernie Henderson gave evidence that he arrested Philip Griffin at Dublin Airport yesterday, on foot of two arrest warrants.

Mr Griffin replied, “I have nothing to say”, when he was charged at Tralee garda station.

Advertisement

He was charged with the murder of Anthony O’Brien and Nadine O’Brien on 12 May 2012, and committing arson on the house on the same date.

The state applied for reporting restrictions in terms of identifying the child, but Judge David Waters said the matter had been widely reported and the restriction might not apply to a deceased child.

Judge Waters refused the application for restrictions, adding it would be meaningless given what has been reported.

Advertisement

Mr Griffin’s solicitor, Brendan Ahern, applied for legal aid on the basis his client is of no fixed abode, has no assets, no income, and was extradited from the UK.

Judge Waters remanded him in custody to Tralee District Court, to appear via video link next Wednesday, February 14th.

Kelly O’Brien, wife of the late Anthony and mother of Nadine, was present in court and shouted at the accused as he left the court room.