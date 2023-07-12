Advertisement
News

Man taken to hospital in Tralee following cliff rescue in Kilkee

Jul 12, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Man taken to hospital in Tralee following cliff rescue in Kilkee Man taken to hospital in Tralee following cliff rescue in Kilkee
Share this article

A man's been taken to University Hospital Kerry this evening, after getting into difficulties while fishing in county Clare.

He was one of two men who needed to be rescued from a cliff in Kilkee, around 3 this afternoon.

In an operation overseen by Valentia Coastguard  - assisted by both Ballybunion Rescue, Kilkee Coastguard and Kilkee fire service - he was airlifted from the cliffs by rescue helicopter 115, and arrived at UHK around 5pm.

Advertisement

The second man was removed from the scene by ambulance.

The condition of the two men is not known.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus