Man taken to hospital in Tralee following cliff rescue in Kilkee

A man's been taken to University Hospital Kerry this evening, after getting into difficulties while fishing in county Clare.

He was one of two men who needed to be rescued from a cliff in Kilkee, around 3 this afternoon.

In an operation overseen by Valentia Coastguard - assisted by both Ballybunion Rescue, Kilkee Coastguard and Kilkee fire service - he was airlifted from the cliffs by rescue helicopter 115, and arrived at UHK around 5pm.

The second man was removed from the scene by ambulance.

The condition of the two men is not known.