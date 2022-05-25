Advertisement
Man sent forward for trial for Killarney Post Office robbery attempt

May 25, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Man sent forward for trial for Killarney Post Office robbery attempt
A man has been sent forward for trial in connection with the attempted robbery of Killarney Post Office.

Roy Mooney, of no fixed abode, was before Tralee District Court today.

35-year-old Roy Mooney is facing four charges; one count of attempted robbery, two counts of theft and the possession of a firearm with the intent to commit an indictable offence, namely a robbery.

Mr Mooney allegedly entered Killarney Post Office on New Street on February 18th, demanded money and pointed a double-barrel shotgun at two staff members.

He’s charged with stealing the shotgun and a mechanically propelled vehicle.

Sergent Michael Quirke presented the book of evidence to Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court and the accused made no application for bail.

Mr Mooney is facing up to 14 years in prison, if convicted.

His trial is due to begin in the Circuit Court on June 20th.

 

