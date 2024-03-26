Advertisement
News

Man rescued from Carrauntoohil after becoming stuck on mountain

Mar 26, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Man rescued from Carrauntoohil after becoming stuck on mountain
Share this article

A man was rescued from Carrauntoohil after becoming stuck on the mountain on Sunday evening.

Kerry Mountain Rescue helped bring the man to safety, in a rescue operation that took more than six hours.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue team was tasked to Carrauntoohil at 4.20pm on Sunday after a hillwalker became cragfast in an area of cliffs on the south side of the mountain above Curraghmore Lake.

Advertisement

24 members of the rescue team mobilised in Ard na Locha and climbed up the Devil's Ladder, before traversing the slopes above the cliff band to begin the search for the man.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue team says their initial search was complicated by fading light and very poor weather conditions.

Once the man was located, the team set up a rope system to allow rescuers to abseil down and secure him to the ropes before bringing him back to safer ground.

Advertisement

The man was uninjured and the operation concluded at 10.45pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

RTÉjr Animation Awards raises €38,000 for UNICEF Ireland
Advertisement
Sinn Féin call for hate speech bill to be scrapped as Kerry TD accuses them of changing position
Report claims Kerry house prices up by almost 7% in 12 months
Advertisement

Recommended

RTÉjr Animation Awards raises €38,000 for UNICEF Ireland
Two Kerry venues ranked as top wedding destinations
Sinn Féin call for hate speech bill to be scrapped as Kerry TD accuses them of changing position
Kerry businessman charged over country's largest-ever crystal meth seizure denied bail in High Court
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus