Man rescued from Carrauntoohil after becoming stuck on mountain

A man was rescued from Carrauntoohil after becoming stuck on the mountain on Sunday evening.

Kerry Mountain Rescue helped bring the man to safety, in a rescue operation that took more than six hours.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue team was tasked to Carrauntoohil at 4.20pm on Sunday after a hillwalker became cragfast in an area of cliffs on the south side of the mountain above Curraghmore Lake.

24 members of the rescue team mobilised in Ard na Locha and climbed up the Devil's Ladder, before traversing the slopes above the cliff band to begin the search for the man.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue team says their initial search was complicated by fading light and very poor weather conditions.

Once the man was located, the team set up a rope system to allow rescuers to abseil down and secure him to the ropes before bringing him back to safer ground.

The man was uninjured and the operation concluded at 10.45pm.