The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team was tasked twice on Saturday evening for walkers lost on Carrauntoohil.

The team was contacted by gardaí shortly after half past five on Saturday evening, and a separate call was issued while the team was mobilising on that callout.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team was called at twenty-five to six on Saturday evening to assist a walker who was lost while attempting to descend from Carrauntoohil.

The team was able to pinpoint the lost walker on the Eastern Reeks near the top of the Bone, using the rescue app SARLOC.

While the team was mobilising on that call, a separate call came in for a group of three, who were also lost in the Eastern Reeks.

The team again identified their location by SARLOC, which was on steep ground in the Coimín Grin area.

Team members ascended to both locations, and short roped the walkers to safer ground, before descending to Ard na Locha with them.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team says conditions on the hill were less than ideal, with very poor visibility and high winds making progress slow.

The team says there were no injuries, and the callout concluded just after midnight.