Man rescued after Dunmore Head fall very lucky other people were around

Jun 12, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Man rescued after Dunmore Head fall very lucky other people were around
Stock photo: Members of the Dingle Coast Guard pictured at a rescue incident unit. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A 78-year-old man who fell at Dunmore Head in West Kerry was very lucky he wasn’t on his own and trained medics were nearby.

The man suffered a serious head injury in the fall on Friday afternoon, when he lost his footing while angling at what’s the westernmost point of the Dingle Peninsula.

Frank Heidtke is Officer in Charge at Dingle Coast Guard, which was involved in the operation.

He says the man was very fortunate he had someone with him, and that two people nearby had medical training.

Mr Heidtke is urging anyone fishing or doing other activities on rocks or cliffs, to never go alone.

