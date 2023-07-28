Man remanded in custody charged with Rath Cemetery murder

A fifth person has been charged with murder of a man at a Tralee graveyard last October.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley from Killarney was killed at Rath Cemetery on October 5th, after a funeral had taken place.

His wife Siobhán Dooley was injured in the same incident.

Michael Dooley of Bay 11, Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork, appeared before Dingle District Court today.

The 28-year-old was charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery on October 5th, 2022.

Detective Garda Brian Mackey gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution.

He told the court, that when he charged Michael Dooley, at 10.38pm on Thursday, Mr Dooley responded saying "I am an innocent man, taken away from my family on the basis of lies that that woman said about me".

Mr Dooley is the fifth person to be charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley.

Michael Dooley has been remanded in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court, via video link, on August 3.