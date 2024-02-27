Advertisement
Man remains in garda custody on suspicion of murdering elderly man in Castlemaine

Feb 27, 2024 13:27 By radiokerrynews
Man remains in garda custody on suspicion of murdering elderly man in Castlemaine
A man remains in garda custody this afternoon on suspicion of the murder of an 84-year-old man in Castlemaine.

Gardaí were called to the house of Patrick ‘Paddy’ O’Mahony on Sunday morning, where his body was discovered; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem has been carried out on the body of Mr O’Mahony, but gardaí are not releasing the results of this for operational reasons.

As part of the ongoing garda investigation, a man in his 60s was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder.

The man can be held for seven days under Section 50, and he remains in custody at a garda station in Kerry this afternoon.

