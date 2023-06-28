Man remains in custody in relation to agri machinery and livestock thefts

A man in his 30s remains in custody in connection with theft of agricultural machinery and livestock.

It's part of an investigation into multiple reported thefts in Kerry and West Cork in November 2022 and February this year.

The man was arrested by Gardaí in Tralee yesterday and is being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at a Garda Station in the county.

Earlier this month, a man in his early 20s was arrested as part of this operation, he was later released without charge.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.