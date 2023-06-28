Advertisement
News

Man remains in custody in relation to agri machinery and livestock thefts

Jun 28, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Man remains in custody in relation to agri machinery and livestock thefts Man remains in custody in relation to agri machinery and livestock thefts
Share this article

A man in his 30s remains in custody in connection with theft of agricultural machinery and livestock.

It's part of an investigation into multiple reported thefts in Kerry and West Cork in November 2022 and February this year.

The man was arrested by Gardaí in Tralee yesterday and is being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at a Garda Station in the county.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, a man in his early 20s was arrested as part of this operation, he was later released without charge.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus