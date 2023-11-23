Man remains in custody in connection with seizure of almost €90,000 worth of cocaine in Listowel

A man remains in custody in connection with the seizure of almost €90,000 worth of cocaine in Listowel.

As part of Operation Tara, the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit and Listowel Detective Unit conducted a stop and search of a vehicle in the Gortacrissane area on Tuesday.

During the search they discovered suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €87,500.

A man in his 30s was arrested and remains detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.