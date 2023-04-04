Man recovering after falling asleep in bin and ending up in refuse truck

A man’s recovering after falling asleep in a bin in Killarney and ending up in a refuse truck.

It’s understood the man, along with other contents of the bin, was placed in the lorry.

The incident happened at around 7 o’clock this morning in New Street.

Workers quickly spotted the man who was not seriously injured.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

The man is around 40 years of age and from North Cork.

It’s believed he had been socialising in Killarney and had fallen asleep in the receptacle.

The Health and Safety Authority is aware of the incident and is investigating the matter.

Gardaí and Kerry Fire Service attended the scene.

