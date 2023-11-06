Advertisement
News

Man receives suspended sentence for assault at a North Kerry GAA club

Nov 6, 2023 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Man receives suspended sentence for assault at a North Kerry GAA club
Share this article

A man has received a suspended sentence in relation to an assault at a North Kerry GAA club over six years ago.

33-year-old, Jeffrey Roche of 17 Fearann Flainn, Kilflynn, was charged with assault causing harm to Bill Maunsell at Abbeydorney GAA Club on April 15th, 2017.

Tralee Circuit Court heard evidence from Sergeant James Hurley, who outlined that on the evening Mr Roche and members of his family were socializing at the bar at Abbeydorney GAA Club.

Advertisement

Garda Hurley said a physical row had broken out after a game of pool, during which Bill Maunsell, who was working in the pub requested the Roches to leave.

The court heard that while escorting Jeffery Roche from the premises Mr Maunsell received a strike to the jaw.

A medical report read to the court, heard Mr Maunsell received a significant head injury. However, he made a good recovery and returned to work.

Advertisement

Mr Maunsell declined to make a victim impact statement and did not appear at the court.

Garda Hurley told the court Mr Roche was fully cooperative with the gardaí, had no previous convictions, was someone known to him through his sporting activities in Tralee and Mr Roche had not come to Garda attention prior or since the incident.

Judge Sinead Behan said there were a number of mitigating factors, noting that Mr Roche was a father, in full-time employment, was of good character and made a plea of guilty.

Advertisement

She also noted his contribution towards Mr Maunsell’s medical fees and cited the probation report which found he was of low risk of reoffending.

Judge Behan sentenced Mr Roche to 12 months, but suspended it in its entirety, pending good behaviour for a period of two years, on a bond of €100.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry TD hits out at Government over free primary school books scheme
Advertisement
Taoiseach to attend official opening of Macroom Bypass today
Over 1,600 active HAP tenancies in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry TD hits out at Government over free primary school books scheme
Taoiseach to attend official opening of Macroom Bypass today
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus