Man receives suspended sentence for assault at a North Kerry GAA club

A man has received a suspended sentence in relation to an assault at a North Kerry GAA club over six years ago.

33-year-old, Jeffrey Roche of 17 Fearann Flainn, Kilflynn, was charged with assault causing harm to Bill Maunsell at Abbeydorney GAA Club on April 15th, 2017.

Tralee Circuit Court heard evidence from Sergeant James Hurley, who outlined that on the evening Mr Roche and members of his family were socializing at the bar at Abbeydorney GAA Club.

Garda Hurley said a physical row had broken out after a game of pool, during which Bill Maunsell, who was working in the pub requested the Roches to leave.

The court heard that while escorting Jeffery Roche from the premises Mr Maunsell received a strike to the jaw.

A medical report read to the court, heard Mr Maunsell received a significant head injury. However, he made a good recovery and returned to work.

Mr Maunsell declined to make a victim impact statement and did not appear at the court.

Garda Hurley told the court Mr Roche was fully cooperative with the gardaí, had no previous convictions, was someone known to him through his sporting activities in Tralee and Mr Roche had not come to Garda attention prior or since the incident.

Judge Sinead Behan said there were a number of mitigating factors, noting that Mr Roche was a father, in full-time employment, was of good character and made a plea of guilty.

She also noted his contribution towards Mr Maunsell’s medical fees and cited the probation report which found he was of low risk of reoffending.

Judge Behan sentenced Mr Roche to 12 months, but suspended it in its entirety, pending good behaviour for a period of two years, on a bond of €100.